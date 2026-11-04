💰 Texas City Accounting Jobs with Multiple High-Pay Openings

Texas City has some strong accounting roles right now, from entry-level staff work to senior corporate seats with serious pay.

Below are several solid options if you’re in Accounting & Finance and want to stay (or land) in Texas City, TX.

Employer: METRO FIRE EQUIPMENT

METRO FIRE EQUIPMENT Location: Hybrid remote in Texas City, TX 77592

Hybrid remote in Type: Full-time

Salary: $350,000 – $500,000 per year

Why it stands out: High-impact senior role handling financial statements, cash flow, budgets, and complex GAAP/SOX work. Offers hybrid work, 401(k) with matching options, health insurance, and relocation assistance, plus a chance to mentor others and work with advanced accounting topics.

Employer: Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Location: Texas City, TX (2401 5th Ave S)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed (eligible for annual bonus ; full benefits at mympcbenefits.com)

Not listed (eligible for ; full benefits at mympcbenefits.com) Why it stands out: Mix of refinery accounting and budget/forecast work, plus special projects and process improvements. Good fit if you have 2+ years in accounting/finance and want growth in a large energy company with 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, parental leave, and tuition help.

Employer: Warren Paving

Location: Texas City, TX

Type: In-person (employment type not clearly stated)

In-person (employment type not clearly stated) Salary: $65,700 – $85,300 per year

Why it stands out: Solid staff role doing journal entries, reconciliations, AP/AR, and GAAP reporting. Comes with 401(k) + match, health and dental, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and a flexible schedule, great if you want steady growth and hands-on accounting work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good accounting roles in Texas City don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.