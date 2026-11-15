Texarkana has some solid front-line jobs open right now, from big-box retail to drive-thru and financial services. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check ’N Go / Allied Cash / Cash Store)

CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check ’N Go / Allied Cash / Cash Store) Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of a financial services store, lead a small team, and handle sales, customer service, and cash management. Good fit if you have 2+ years in sales/customer service with cash handling and want more responsibility plus multi-store exposure.

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4371

Location: 3520 Richmond Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19 – $32/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Lead the Fresh area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and guide the team on mid and closing shifts. Comes with health insurance, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Walmart – Neighborhood Market #4367

Location: 3302 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17 – $30/hour + possible premiums and incentives

Help train others while stocking shelves and building seasonal displays in the grocery area. You’ll focus on customer service and merchandising, with access to Walmart’s benefits, PTO, and fully paid education programs.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50/hour, paid weekly

Be the friendly face at the drive-thru, take orders, handle cash, and keep things moving with a smile. Expect flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and access to strong benefits (medical, tuition help, vacation, and more) after a year if you qualify.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply soon—good customer service roles in Texarkana tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.