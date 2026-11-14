Texarkana’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travel and local nurses and advanced practice pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $2,145 per week (36 hours, 12‑hr night shifts)

(36 hours, 12‑hr night shifts) Schedule: 13‑week contract, 7 PM – 7 AM, minimum 36 hrs/week

Travel X‑ray role doing routine and advanced imaging in a busy setting. Comes with housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time, W‑2

Pay: Competitive, premium pay $200/hr over 40 hrs/week

Competitive, Schedule: Flexible 8/10/12‑hr shifts, plus optional 16 & 24‑hr shifts

Full‑scope CRNA role at a Level III trauma center with a broad case mix (no hearts or transplants). Strong package with sign‑on up to $75,000, 403(b) with match, front‑loaded PTO, CME time and allowance, and full medical/dental/vision.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Listed as Full-time; Work Schedule: PRN / Per Diem

ED RN role for nurses who want fast‑paced, complex care with strong education support. Includes structured orientation, annual competency days, and required certifications like BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC with clear grace periods to earn them.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.