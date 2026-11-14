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🏥 Texarkana TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Texarkana’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travel and local nurses and advanced practice pros. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,145/week (Nights)
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Texarkana, TX
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Pay: $2,145 per week (36 hours, 12‑hr night shifts)
- Schedule: 13‑week contract, 7 PM – 7 AM, minimum 36 hrs/week
Travel X‑ray role doing routine and advanced imaging in a busy setting. Comes with housing support, health insurance, 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) – Full Time
- Employer: CHRISTUS St. Vincent / CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
- Location: Texarkana, TX
- Type: Full-time, W‑2
- Pay: Competitive, premium pay $200/hr over 40 hrs/week
- Schedule: Flexible 8/10/12‑hr shifts, plus optional 16 & 24‑hr shifts
Full‑scope CRNA role at a Level III trauma center with a broad case mix (no hearts or transplants). Strong package with sign‑on up to $75,000, 403(b) with match, front‑loaded PTO, CME time and allowance, and full medical/dental/vision.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Texarkana, TX
- Type: Listed as Full-time; Work Schedule: PRN / Per Diem
ED RN role for nurses who want fast‑paced, complex care with strong education support. Includes structured orientation, annual competency days, and required certifications like BLS, ACLS, PALS, and TNCC with clear grace periods to earn them.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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