Texarkana’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly teams, and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Burger King®

Burger King® Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole restaurant operation, from staffing and scheduling to guest experience and budgets. Comes with paid vacation, medical/dental/vision, bonus potential, free meals on shift, and scholarship opportunities.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour

Make sure every plate looks right and every order is accurate before it hits the table. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, restaurant discounts, and access to medical, dental, vision, tuition help, and more after meeting eligibility.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour

Work the line, assemble orders, and keep cook times on point in a busy kitchen. Great if you like learning kitchen skills with weekly pay, flexible hours, discounts, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour

Season, sear, and grill meats and build burgers while following safety and sanitation rules. Good fit if you enjoy working on the grill with team support, weekly pay, and strong benefits after a year.

Employer: Jaggers (Texas Roadhouse family)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10.50 – $15.50 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by operating the dish machine, handling trash, and maintaining sanitation standards. Solid entry role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, and access to a broad benefits package once eligible.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.