Texarkana’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring today.

Employer: Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company)

Xylem (Fortune 500 global water technology company) Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly range listed (exact numbers not shown); includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, vacation pay, and 11 paid holidays

Work in a climate-controlled plant welding pressure vessels and couplings using MIG, TIG, stick, and flux core. Good fit if you have up to 1 year of welding experience, can read shop drawings, and want steady hours with big-company benefits and a safety-focused environment.

Employer: Nash Electric

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, pro development help, safety gear provided

Hands-on role installing and repairing commercial and industrial electrical systems, reading blueprints, and troubleshooting with meters. Open to both apprentice and journeyman electricians, great if you want field experience, steady hours, and room to grow your skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and flexibility than the summary.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.