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Texarkana
📅 Free 10-minute massages & snacks at Bo’s Reset
11 days ago
📅 Free mini-massage & snack break at Texarkana College
Need a quick breather before the day gets busy? Bo’s Reset is offering free mini-massages and snacks on campus.
When: Thursday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Where: First floor of the Academic Commons, Texarkana College
What: Free 10-minute massage sessions plus snacks
Space for massages may be limited, so be sure to sign up using the QR code on the event flyer when you get there.
Swing by, relax for a few minutes, grab a snack, and give yourself a little reset between classes or work.
More Info: Bo's Reset - Texarkana College - 12/3/2026
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