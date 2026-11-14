📅 Free mini-massage & snack break at Texarkana College

Need a quick breather before the day gets busy? Bo’s Reset is offering free mini-massages and snacks on campus.

When: Thursday, December 3, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: First floor of the Academic Commons, Texarkana College

What: Free 10-minute massage sessions plus snacks

Space for massages may be limited, so be sure to sign up using the QR code on the event flyer when you get there.

Swing by, relax for a few minutes, grab a snack, and give yourself a little reset between classes or work.