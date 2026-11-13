🏥 Texarkana TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Hospital Roles Open Now

Texarkana’s hospitals are busy and hiring. If you’re looking to grow your healthcare career close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Encompass Health

Encompass Health Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support rehab therapists with patient care, equipment setup, and safe transport. Encompass Health offers day-one benefits, PTO, tuition help, and a clear path to grow in rehab therapy.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time (3x12s)

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role for RNs who want to use strong clinical skills and grow. You’ll get structured orientation, ongoing competency training, and support to earn/maintain BLS, ACLS, PALS, TNCC and more.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you want hands-on rehab experience and flexible hours. Work under licensed therapists, help with transfers, exercises, vitals, and some light clerical work in an acute care setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.