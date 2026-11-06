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🛒 Texarkana Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Texarkana’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few customer‑focused roles hiring around town.
Assistant Store Manager – 6904
- Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)
- Location: Texarkana, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front‑line role helping customers with short‑term financial products while keeping service friendly and compliant with regulations. Good fit if you have cash handling, sales, or customer service experience and want more responsibility without jumping straight into a store manager job.
Geek Squad Agent (Retail Store)
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Texarkana, TX
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date
First stop for customers who need help with computers and devices at the local Best Buy. You’ll troubleshoot tech issues, help set up new gear, and get access to employee discounts and training—great if friends already come to you with tech questions.
Convenience Store Assistant General Manager
- Employer: ExxonMobil / Paradise Quick Stop
- Location: PQS #12 – 4621 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503
- Type: Full-time (40–50 hrs/week)
- Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 per year
Hands‑on leadership role helping run a busy convenience store—scheduling, inventory, cash handling, and team supervision. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discounts, and is a strong step up if you already have retail management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer well, and local managers often train the right attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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