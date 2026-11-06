🛒 Texarkana Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Texarkana’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people face‑to‑face. Here are a few customer‑focused roles hiring around town.

Employer: CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store)

CNG Holdings, Inc. (Check `n Go / Allied Cash Advance / Cash Store) Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑line role helping customers with short‑term financial products while keeping service friendly and compliant with regulations. Good fit if you have cash handling, sales, or customer service experience and want more responsibility without jumping straight into a store manager job.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: At least 5 days from posting date

First stop for customers who need help with computers and devices at the local Best Buy. You’ll troubleshoot tech issues, help set up new gear, and get access to employee discounts and training—great if friends already come to you with tech questions.

Employer: ExxonMobil / Paradise Quick Stop

Location: PQS #12 – 4621 Summerhill Rd, Texarkana, TX 75503

Type: Full-time (40–50 hrs/week)

Salary: $40,000 – $50,000 per year

Hands‑on leadership role helping run a busy convenience store—scheduling, inventory, cash handling, and team supervision. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and employee discounts, and is a strong step up if you already have retail management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail skills transfer well, and local managers often train the right attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.