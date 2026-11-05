🏭 Texarkana Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Roles From $16/hr to $150K

Texarkana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Xylem and Cherokee Federal. If you like hands-on work or leading production teams, there are several solid options open.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.20–$16.64/hour

This role covers assembly, machine operation, and material handling in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you have 3–12 months of manufacturing experience and can work different shifts and some weekends.

(Note: Similar Production Line Worker postings on LinkedIn appear to be the same role; this one includes the pay range.)

Employer: Xylem – Smith-Blair brand

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on saddle fittings and pipe repair couplings, using hand and pneumatic tools in a large industrial facility. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to learn manufacturing; prior experience and forklift skills are a plus but not required.

(Note: The other “Production Line Worker – Saddles” listing is a duplicate of this role.)

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified in posting

Hands-on job assembling couplings, clamps, and saddles, including cutting and bonding gaskets. Good for someone with a high school diploma who likes detailed, repetitive work and can keep quality high.

Employer: Xylem

Xylem Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a variety of heavy fabrication equipment like flame cutters, welders, presses, and rolls. Best for folks who can read blueprints, use precision measuring tools, and want a more advanced shop role with overtime potential.

(Note: The LinkedIn “Fabrication Utility Operator” posting is the same role as this Indeed listing.)

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Redwing)

Location: Texarkana, TX

Type: Full-time, Contract

Estimated Salary: Around $150,000/year (DOE)

Lead all facets of manufacturing operations, from staffing and scheduling to quality and workflow. You’ll need U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, the ability to obtain a Secret clearance, and solid supervisory experience in production, depot, or logistics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on shifts, requirements, and how to apply. Share this with a friend who’s looking; a quick application today could turn into their next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.