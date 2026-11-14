Texarkana’s on-the-road jobs are busy right now, from pizza runs across town to big-money OTR hauls. Here are a few solid picks if you like being behind the wheel.

Employer: Domino's (Team BAM!)

Domino's (Team BAM!) Location: Texarkana, AR

Type: Full-time (flexible hours)

Pay: About $15–$22/hour (hourly pay + mileage + tips)

(hourly pay + mileage + tips) Why it’s worth a look: Use your own car to deliver food on local routes, with a flexible schedule (as little as 4 hours a week). Includes medical & dental, 401(k), employee discount, and advancement opportunities if you want to grow with the company.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Texarkana, AR

Type: Full-time, seasonal (up to 12 weeks)

Pay: Not listed (benefits info available via FedEx link)

Not listed (benefits info available via FedEx link) Why it’s worth a look: Drive company vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, with lots of customer contact and steady physical activity (lifting up to 50 lbs). Great if you want short-term work now, with a chance to be offered a permanent role after the seasonal assignment.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Texarkana, AR (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year

Why it’s worth a look: Haul gear for live shows, concerts, and theater with all miles paid, detention pay, fuel permits/taxes/tolls covered, and a fuel price guarantee. Lower annual miles than many OTR gigs and a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus a $5,000 driver referral bonus.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.