🚌 Texarkana, AR transportation jobs with multiple openings

Texarkana’s roads and skies are busy right now, and so is the hiring. Here are several solid transportation jobs, from package vans to big‑rigs to medical helicopters.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Texarkana, AR (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working

Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of typical freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, health insurance program, and big earning potential if you’ve got 2+ years Class A CDL OTR and a passport.

Employer: Swift Drop Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)

Location: 4400 E 19th St, Texarkana, AR 71854

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50–$23.00 per hour, 30–45 hours/week

Drive an Amazon-branded van (no CDL needed), deliver packages around town, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and bonuses. Expect 10‑hour shifts, lots of walking, and steady work with immediate openings.

Employer: Metro Aviation, Inc. (LifNet Program)

Location: Texarkana, AR

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 on / 7 off, 12‑hour shifts

Fly a Bell 407 for air medical missions and be PIC for LifNet. Role comes with pilot housing, sign‑on and retention bonuses, hardship stipend, relocation help, plus free family medical, dental, and vision for full‑time staff. Requires strong rotorcraft experience and FAA Commercial Rotorcraft with Instrument rating.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.