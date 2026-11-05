undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Texarkana, AR transportation jobs with multiple openings
Texarkana’s roads and skies are busy right now, and so is the hiring. Here are several solid transportation jobs, from package vans to big‑rigs to medical helicopters.
Class A CDL Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van ($275K–$325K)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Texarkana, AR (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, guaranteed $5,000/week minimum when working
Haul gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of typical freight. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, health insurance program, and big earning potential if you’ve got 2+ years Class A CDL OTR and a passport.
Amazon Delivery Driver – Company Van Provided
- Employer: Swift Drop Logistics LLC (Amazon Delivery Service Partner)
- Location: 4400 E 19th St, Texarkana, AR 71854
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50–$23.00 per hour, 30–45 hours/week
Drive an Amazon-branded van (no CDL needed), deliver packages around town, and get health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, and bonuses. Expect 10‑hour shifts, lots of walking, and steady work with immediate openings.
Helicopter Air Ambulance Pilot (VFR/PIC – B407)
- Employer: Metro Aviation, Inc. (LifNet Program)
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 on / 7 off, 12‑hour shifts
Fly a Bell 407 for air medical missions and be PIC for LifNet. Role comes with pilot housing, sign‑on and retention bonuses, hardship stipend, relocation help, plus free family medical, dental, and vision for full‑time staff. Requires strong rotorcraft experience and FAA Commercial Rotorcraft with Instrument rating.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.