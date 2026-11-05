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Texarkana
🏭 Multiple Xylem Manufacturing Jobs Now Hiring in Texarkana, AR
6 days ago
Texarkana’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, and Xylem is adding several people to their team. These roles are full-time, hands-on jobs with steady hours and room to learn new skills.
Machine Operator / Grinder
- Employer: Xylem (Smith-Blair brand)
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role sets up and runs grinding equipment to finish metal couplings to spec. Good fit if you like working with tools, can lift 11–50 lbs, and want steady 40-hour weeks with possible seasonal overtime.
Production Line Worker – General Manufacturing
- Employer: Xylem (Smith-Blair brand)
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work across assembly lines, machine operation, material handling, and fabrication. Great entry point if you have a high school diploma and want to learn multiple production skills in a large industrial plant.
Production Line Worker – Multi-Shift Option
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assembly of couplings, clamps, and saddles in a fast-paced production setting. You’ll need 3–12 months of manufacturing experience and be willing to work various shifts and some weekends.
Production Line Worker – Entry-Level Friendly
- Employer: Xylem (Smith-Blair brand)
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Focus on assembling and packing cast and fabricated couplings, using manual and pneumatic tools. Good for someone new to manufacturing who can stand, bend, and walk through the shift and is open to learning all areas of the work cell.
Paint Line Operator
- Employer: Xylem
- Location: Texarkana, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Hourly range listed on posting (exact numbers not shown here)
Load and unload parts on the paint conveyor, mix paints, and inspect parts for quality. Good match if you’re comfortable lifting up to 50 lbs and like detailed, repeatable work with clear quality standards.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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