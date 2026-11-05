🛒 Texarkana, AR Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Growth Paths

Texarkana’s retail scene is steady right now, with solid options whether you want to start at the register or move into management. Here are a few customer-facing roles hiring locally.

Employer: GPM Investments, LLC

GPM Investments, LLC Location: Texarkana, AR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Pay range listed by employer (varies by experience and shift)

Be the friendly face at a busy convenience store while keeping things clean, stocked, and safe inside and out. This role is great if you like staying active, don’t mind cleaning, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, 401(k), and advancement opportunities (no experience required).

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Texarkana, AR

Type: Full-time (about 45 hours/week )

(about ) Pay range: $18.50 – $26.25/hour

Application window expected to close: 02/02/2027

Step into a 16‑week training program that prepares you to run your own CVS store. You’ll learn leadership, customer service, merchandising, and inventory, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and strong support from district and training leaders.

(Also listed on Indeed: same role, same employer and details.)

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.