Tewksbury has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level trades to steady state work and flexible cleaning roles. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces safe and clean.

Employer: Thompson Safety

Thompson Safety Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role where you learn a skilled fire/life safety trade while working with experienced technicians. You’ll help test, inspect, repair, and install fire protection systems, with a path to licenses and certifications if you stick with it.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Department of Mental Health

Location: 365 East Street, Tewksbury, MA

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 8am–12pm)

Salary: $22,589.32 – $29,170.57 yearly (pro-rated)

Keep a state facility clean, safe, and orderly by cleaning restrooms, offices, floors, carpets, and handling trash. Good fit if you have custodial or housekeeping experience, like steady daytime hours, and want state benefits and union protection.

Employer: Molly Maid (local franchise)

Location: Based in N. Chelmsford, serving Tewksbury area

Based in Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: $18–$26/hour (average based on efficiency) + tips + bonuses

Weekday-only house cleaning with no nights, weekends, or holidays, and you use a company car instead of your own. Paid training, weekly pay, PTO, retirement plan, and chances to move up to Team Lead or Field Coach if you like the work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right person who shows up and is willing to learn.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.