Tewksbury has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, with steady hours and room to grow. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour + potential bonuses and premiums

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and keep the store running smoothly when the manager is out. Comes with paid time off, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, health/dental/vision, tuition help, and clear promotion paths. Bilingual folks are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Nouria

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Part-time

Starting Pay: $15.25/hour

Convenience store role focused on friendly customer service, running the register, and keeping the store clean and safe. Eligible team members can get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, life and disability coverage, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Energy North Group (Haffner’s/Tradewinds)

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $24.00/hour + $300 sign-on bonus (per listing)

Assistant manager role in a busy convenience store, handling customer service, stocking, and store standards while supporting the manager. Offers on-demand pay, fuel and food discounts, health and dental (for full-time), tuition reimbursement, and strong advancement opportunities.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.