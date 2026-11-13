Tewksbury’s finance scene is busy right now, with big names hiring for senior roles. If you’ve got accounting or finance experience, there are several strong options with six-figure potential.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tewksbury, MA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700

Senior finance role supporting the Netherlands Patriot defense program. You’ll handle detailed financial analysis, earned value reporting, and EAC/LRE work in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. U.S. citizenship is required and the job is hybrid with time split between home and the Tewksbury site.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $154,500

Lead tax work for high-net-worth individuals, families, and their businesses. You’ll manage complex returns (individual, partnership, trust, estate, gift), advise on planning strategies, and mentor staff while working closely with firm leadership.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,500 – $154,500

Audit-focused manager role serving non-profit and middle-market clients. You’ll run fieldwork, assess internal controls, guide clients on financial statements, and help grow and coach your engagement team.

Employer: Baker Tilly

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $86,400 – $151,700

Hands-on deal work for private and public clients, PE funds, and lenders. You’ll dig into quality of earnings, perform buy- and sell-side due diligence, and present financial insights directly to partners and client leadership.

Employer: Baker Tilly US

Location: Tewksbury, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $179,000 – $262,000

Leadership role guiding complex M&A due diligence and quality-of-earnings work. You’ll manage client relationships, drive business development, mentor the team, and shape the growth of the transaction advisory practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.