💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles in Tewksbury, MA ($75K–$180K+)

Tewksbury has some solid finance openings right now, especially if you like hybrid work and big, stable employers.

Here are a few standout roles worth a look:

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tewksbury, MA (Hybrid)

Salary: $95,500 – $181,700

Type: Full-time

Senior finance role on the Global Patriot program, handling EAC, earned value, budget changes, and monthly variance analysis. Good fit if you have 5+ years in program finance/EV, are a U.S. citizen, and want a mix of hands-on analysis and presenting to leadership.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Raytheon (RTX) Location: Tewksbury, MA (Hybrid)

Salary: $75,800 – $144,200

Type: Full-time

Early-career role supporting active sustainment contracts with forecasting, EACs, billing, and program metrics. Great if you have 2+ years of finance experience, know SAP and Excel, are a U.S. citizen, and want exposure to government contracts and program reviews.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Location: Tewksbury, MA (Hybrid)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Hands-on AP role focused on processing vendor invoices, managing the AP inbox, reconciling statements, and fixing payment issues. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, know invoice and reconciliation basics, and like working with both vendors and internal teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.