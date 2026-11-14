Teton Village is gearing up for a busy season, and high-end spots are staffing up now. If you’ve got strong restaurant or hotel experience, these roles put you right in the middle of the action.

Employer: Faraway Martha's Vineyard (Collared Martin Hospitality)

Faraway Martha's Vineyard (Collared Martin Hospitality) Location: Teton Village, WY

Type: Seasonal, Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the Executive Chef with menu planning, daily kitchen operations, and leading the line. Great fit if you’ve worked in high-end restaurants and love creating seasonal, Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

Employer: Collared Martin Hospitality / Faraway brand

Collared Martin Hospitality / Faraway brand Location: Teton Village, WY

Type: Seasonal, Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Another Sous Chef opening with the same hospitality group, focused on consistent execution, food safety, and mentoring kitchen staff. Ideal if you bring 2–3 years of culinary experience and want to grow under an Executive Chef.

Employer: Collared Martin Hospitality / Faraway brand

Collared Martin Hospitality / Faraway brand Location: Teton Village, WY

Type: Seasonal, Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead all Front of House operations, from service and guest experience to scheduling, payroll, and training. Best for someone with 2–5+ years in upscale full-service restaurants who’s ready to run the floor and partner closely with the Hotel Manager.

Employer: Faraway Martha's Vineyard (Collared Martin Hospitality)

Faraway Martha's Vineyard (Collared Martin Hospitality) Location: Teton Village, WY

Type: Seasonal, Full-Time

Salary: Not listed

Similar senior FOH manager role overseeing daily restaurant operations, revenue strategies, and staff development. Good match if you’re ServSafe/TiPS certified and comfortable with scheduling and payroll systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—seasonal teams often hire for a few related roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.