Terrytown’s healthcare scene is busy, and Ochsner West Bank is adding more hands on deck. If you’re a nurse or imaging tech, there are a few solid options here with different schedules and responsibilities.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Terrytown, LA (West Bank)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Day-shift RN role on the Mother Baby unit, leading patient care and supporting the team under the Nurse Practice Act and ANA standards. Great fit if you want to focus on moms and newborns, use your teaching skills with families, and grow in a large health system.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Terrytown, LA (West Bank)

Type: Part-time / In-house agency

Salary: Not listed

CT Technologist role performing routine CT exams and mentoring junior staff and students. Good for someone with radiology training who wants flexible hours and is comfortable working independently in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health Location: Terrytown, LA (West Bank)

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee hospital operations during evenings, nights, weekends, and holidays, coordinating staffing and acting as the on-site clinical resource. Ideal for an experienced acute care RN ready to step into a leadership role without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.