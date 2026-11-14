Terrell’s retail scene is busy and growing, with big national brands staffing up for full-time help. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Terrell, TX

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/13/2027

Lead day-to-day store operations, from staffing and training to inventory, sales, and customer service. This role is great if you have retail leadership experience and want steady hours, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement), and room to grow inside a major healthcare brand.

Employer: Gap

Location: Shops at Terrell, Terrell, TX

Type: Full-time

Support the store leadership team, coach the sales floor, and help deliver a great in-store experience. Perks include a strong employee discount across Gap Inc. brands, competitive PTO, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and chances to grow with an iconic clothing company.

Employer: Ulta Beauty (MAC brand)

(MAC brand) Location: Terrell, TX

Type: Full-time

Use your professional makeup skills to do applications, lessons, and product demos while driving MAC sales inside Ulta. Ideal if you love beauty, enjoy building a client list, and want ongoing brand training in a busy, trend-focused store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.