🏭 Terrell, TX Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Supervisor & Operator Roles

Terrell’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and leadership spots open. If you like building, fixing, and keeping lines moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: FXI

FXI Location: Terrell, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up foam fabricating machines (like Roll Packs and Dolphin) to support the assembly floor. This role is active and physical—lifting up to 50 lbs, using a tape measure, reading work orders, and keeping your area clean and safe.

Employer: The Peggs Company, Inc.

Location: Terrell, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the day-to-day work in the service shop for used, remanufactured, and new shopping carts. You’ll manage cart processing, repair, and assembly, coordinate with other supervisors and managers, and handle labor, scheduling, and job assignments.

Employer: Madix

Location: Terrell, TX, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee production while working for a company that offers group health insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid holidays, vacation, and an onsite clinic with free medical visits. This is a good fit if you like leading teams and keeping production goals on track.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.