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Sanderson
Terrell County GCD Board Meets Nov. 19
10 days ago
The Terrell County Groundwater Conservation District Board will hold its next regular meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Terrell County District Courtroom on the 2nd Floor of the Terrell County Courthouse, 105 East Hackberry, Sanderson, Texas 79848.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Terrell County Groundwater Conservation District
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