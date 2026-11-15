Terre Haute’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, provider, or therapist, there are several solid options here with good pay and flexibility.

Employer: Aya Locums

Aya Locums Location: Terre Haute, IN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Full-time, locum (26 weeks)

Pay: $325–$340/hour

Start date: 01/18/2027

Spend weekdays in the OR (5x8s, 7a–3p) with scheduled and on-call coverage. Aya covers travel, lodging, malpractice, and gives you dedicated credentialing support.

Employer: Sevita / Indiana Mentor

Location: Terre Haute, IN (community / in-home work)

(community / in-home work) Type: Full-time

License: LSW or LMHC required

Provide therapy to youth in the Terre Haute area, including individual, family, and group work. Good fit if you like field-based care, teaming with DCS/juvenile justice, and helping families stabilize.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)

Location: Vigo County, IN (all ZIP codes)

Type: Per diem / contract (listed as internship on site)

(listed as internship on site) Pay: $120–$140 per in-home visit; $85 per telehealth assessment; potential $2,400–$10,000/month (volume-based)

Do 60-minute in-home or virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Flexible schedule (about 25 availability slots/month) and 401(k) with auto-enroll.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Clinical Resource Group Float Pool

Location: Terre Haute, IN & facilities within ~50 miles

Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN options

Pay: $46/hour

Work across multiple ASC facilities with a consistent 30-day schedule. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and growth paths like preceptor roles.

Employer: CommuniCare Health Services – Southwood Healthcare Center

Location: 2222 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Type: Full-time

Lead clinical operations in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. Needs a current RN license plus about 5 years of clinical management (DON experience preferred); offers competitive pay, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.