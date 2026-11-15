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Terre Haute
🏥 Terre Haute healthcare jobs with multiple RN & provider roles
5 days ago
Terre Haute’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re a nurse, provider, or therapist, there are several solid options here with good pay and flexibility.
Locum Anesthesiology Physician – $325–$340/hr
- Employer: Aya Locums
- Location: Terre Haute, IN (acute care hospital)
- Type: Full-time, locum (26 weeks)
- Pay: $325–$340/hour
- Start date: 01/18/2027
Spend weekdays in the OR (5x8s, 7a–3p) with scheduled and on-call coverage. Aya covers travel, lodging, malpractice, and gives you dedicated credentialing support.
Mental Health Therapist – Community-Based Youth
- Employer: Sevita / Indiana Mentor
- Location: Terre Haute, IN (community / in-home work)
- Type: Full-time
- License: LSW or LMHC required
Provide therapy to youth in the Terre Haute area, including individual, family, and group work. Good fit if you like field-based care, teaming with DCS/juvenile justice, and helping families stabilize.
Nurse Practitioner (Per Diem) – Home & Virtual Visits
- Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)
- Location: Vigo County, IN (all ZIP codes)
- Type: Per diem / contract (listed as internship on site)
- Pay: $120–$140 per in-home visit; $85 per telehealth assessment; potential $2,400–$10,000/month (volume-based)
Do 60-minute in-home or virtual assessments for health plan members, focusing on chronic conditions and gaps in care. Flexible schedule (about 25 availability slots/month) and 401(k) with auto-enroll.
Float Registered Nurse (RN) – $46/hour
- Employer: American Senior Communities – Clinical Resource Group Float Pool
- Location: Terre Haute, IN & facilities within ~50 miles
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, PRN options
- Pay: $46/hour
Work across multiple ASC facilities with a consistent 30-day schedule. Offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition help, and growth paths like preceptor roles.
RN Director of Nursing (DON) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: CommuniCare Health Services – Southwood Healthcare Center
- Location: 2222 Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- Type: Full-time
Lead clinical operations in a skilled nursing/long-term care setting. Needs a current RN license plus about 5 years of clinical management (DON experience preferred); offers competitive pay, PTO, health benefits, and 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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