Terre Haute has some solid skilled-trades roles right now, from heavy equipment to welding and auto service. Good mix of entry-level and experienced spots with room to grow.

Employer: MacAllister Machinery Co., Inc.

MacAllister Machinery Co., Inc. Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on big iron every day—diagnose, repair, and maintain heavy construction equipment. Best fit if you have 2–5 years of heavy construction repair and want steady work with chances to lead jobs and keep building your skills.

Employer: CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting dates: Start 11/06/2026 – End 11/16/2026

Utility welding and pipefitting work on natural gas facilities, using stick, wire, and oxy-acetylene. Good for welders with 2+ years’ experience, a valid driver’s license, and interest in long-term utility work with benefits from day one, paid training, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Left Lane Auto

Left Lane Auto Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Not listed (appears full-time)

Not listed (appears full-time) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly auto shop role doing tire work, oil changes, and basic maintenance. Good fit if you like cars, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want career growth, competitive pay, and benefits (health, PTO, 401(k) with match).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the shop or company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.