Terre Haute’s food scene is busy right now, and several spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast‑paced work, friendly people, and flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's (Team Kenworthy franchise)

McDonald's (Team Kenworthy franchise) Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach crew members, and keep things running smoothly while guests get fast, friendly service. This role comes with NextDay pay, weekly pay, flexible scheduling, paid time off, tuition assistance, telemedicine insurance, retirement match, and meal discounts. Great fit if you’re 18+ with some leadership experience in restaurants, retail, or hospitality and want clear paths to grow.

Employer: Fazoli's

Location: Terre Haute, IN (S. Third Street, near Indiana State)

Type: Not listed (front-of-house hourly role)

Not listed (front-of-house hourly role) Salary: Not listed

Welcome guests, take orders, and help create a fun, friendly vibe up front. No experience needed—they’ll teach you everything, including the pasta. Perks include flexible schedules, “work today & get paid today” options, and tip-sharing, which is great if you’re a student or need adaptable hours.

Employer: Culver's

Location: Terre Haute Fairgrounds, 4141 US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Up to $55,000/year

Oversee multiple teams, manage schedules (10-hour shifts, some weekends and overtime), and keep service standards high. This role offers paid training, paid time off, health/dental/vision insurance, and employee discounts—solid if you’re a motivated leader ready to grow in a busy, people-focused restaurant.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.