Terre Haute has a nice mix of retail roles right now, from gas stations to niche shops and snack brands. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 6270 Wabash Ave, Terre Haute, IN 47803

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a classic convenience store role with flexible shifts (days, evenings, overnights, weekends) and lots of variety. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, and bonus potential, plus clear paths to move up.

Employer: Advantage Solutions

Location: Terre Haute, IN (traveling between local stores)

Terre Haute, IN (traveling between local stores) Type: Not listed (route-based role)

Not listed (route-based role) Salary: $18–$20 per hour + performance bonuses

You’ll visit grocery and convenience stores, stock and merchandise popular snack brands, and build displays—not stuck at one register all day. Monday–Friday schedule with weekends and major holidays off, weekly pay option, benefits, and up to $2,000/year in bonuses.

Employer: Rural King

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you know firearms and outdoor gear and like helping customers choose the right products. You’ll handle sales, compliance paperwork, and merchandising, with training, benefits, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and internal promotion opportunities.

Employer: Indy E Cigs

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: From $15.00 per hour

Boutique-style shop with a relaxed atmosphere and flexible schedule. You’ll focus on customer service, learning products, and meeting sales goals, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.