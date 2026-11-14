Terre Haute has some solid options right now if you like helping people and want steady work in care and support roles. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Temporary (through January 30, 2027 )

(through ) Pay: $23/hour, up to 40 hours/week, no overtime or benefits

Short‑term but higher hourly pay. You’ll support adults with daily living skills, safety, and independence. Great if you want to make an impact, get experience, and like the idea of possible conversion to a regular role later.

Walk‑in hiring event: 11/17/26, 9:30am–3:30pm, 2901 Professional Lane, Terre Haute, IN

Employer: Mosaic

Mosaic Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $17/hour

Full‑time DSP role with health, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO from day one, daily pay option, and education assistance. You’ll help people with disabilities build life skills, stay safe, and live as independently as possible—no prior experience required, training provided.

Walk‑in hiring event: 11/17/26, 9:30am–3:30pm, 2901 Professional Lane, Terre Haute, IN

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a residential program supporting individuals in care. You’ll supervise direct care staff, manage schedules and daily operations, handle onboarding and training, and work closely with families, case managers, and referral sources. Role includes benefits, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and room to grow within a nationwide organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with different shifts or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.