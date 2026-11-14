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Terre Haute
🏥 Terre Haute healthcare hiring: multiple roles from entry-level to $2.8K/week travel
13 days ago
Terre Haute’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to leadership and travel nursing. If you’re in medical or support roles, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.
Medical Director
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead clinical, administrative, and strategic medical services across multiple specialties. Great fit for an experienced physician leader who wants to shape standards of care and guide multidisciplinary teams.
PRN Home Health Speech Language Pathologist
- Employer: Elara Caring
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation; benefits for eligible staff)
Provide speech therapy in patients’ homes with flexible PRN hours. Offers collaborative teams, continuing education, and strong benefits for those who move into full-time.
Physician (MD/DO) – Primary Care Section Chief – Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive; EDRP up to $200,000 for student loans + federal benefits
Lead a primary care section serving veterans while still seeing patients. Includes sign-on incentives, generous paid time off, pension, 401(k) match, and possible CME support.
Travel Medical Surgical Registered Nurse – $2,027–$2,228/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Terre Haute, IN (acute care hospital)
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,027–$2,228 per week
Night-shift Med-Surg travel role (3x12s) with day-one benefits, housing options or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs. Good for RNs with at least 1 year of experience and an IN or compact license.
Travel Cath Lab Registered Nurse – $2,692–$2,893/week
- Employer: Aya Healthcare
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)
- Pay: $2,692–$2,893 per week
Day-shift Cath Lab travel assignment (4x10s) in a 318-bed hospital. Includes premium weekly pay, strong benefits, housing support, and licensing/relocation reimbursements when applicable.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA)
- Employer: Synchrony Rehab (Trilogy Health Services)
- Location: Cobblestone Crossings, Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)
Work under an OT to deliver rehab services in a senior care setting. Weekly pay, day-one benefits (health, dental, vision), student loan help, and a 401(k) match stand out here.
RN/LPN/CMA/CCMA/RMA – Cardiology
- Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Cardiology
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based cardiology role open to RNs, LPNs, and CMAs. Day shift, no nights, with PTO starting day one, tuition reimbursement, and 403(b) match.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – 12-Week Contract
- Employer: NEXTAFF
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Contract (12 weeks)
- Salary: Not listed
Skilled nursing/long-term care contracts with day, evening, and night shifts available. Great if you want steady hours for 12 weeks and have an active Indiana CNA plus at least 1 year of LTC experience.
Direct Support Professional
- Employer: ABC Company
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: On-site
- Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour
Support people with disabilities in daily living at home and in the community. Good fit if you’re compassionate, comfortable with hands-on care, and want paid orientation and training.
Patient Advocate – Quality Management
- Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Quality Management
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time, days
- Salary: Not listed
Non-clinical, patient-facing role focused on complaints, grievances, and service recovery. Ideal if you like problem-solving, communication, and quality improvement in a hospital setting.
Caregiver / Care Professional
- Employer: Home Instead (Klipsch Senior Care)
- Location: Terre Haute and nearby towns
- Type: Full-time (flexible shifts)
- Pay: $13.50–$15.50 per hour (more for couples care)
Provide non-medical home care like companionship, personal care, errands, and dementia support. Paid training, flexible scheduling, and a very mission-driven, family-style culture.
CMA/LPN – Psychiatry
- Employer: Union Health – Union Medical Group Psychiatry
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient behavioral health clinic role open to CMAs and LPNs. Daytime hours, strong benefits, and a focus on patient education and mental health support.
Patient Care Technician – Emergency Room
- Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Emergency Room
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: PRN (on-call), nights
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on ER support role in a trauma, stroke, and chest pain center. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or willing to complete Union’s PCT training and want fast-paced experience.
RN – Acuity Adaptable Unit
- Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Acuity Adaptable Unit
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time, days (7am–7:30pm)
- Salary: Not listed
18-bed unit caring for patients from med/surg up to critical care. Good for RNs wanting broad acute-care experience, with PTO day one, tuition help, and 403(b) match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.