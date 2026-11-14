Terre Haute’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from bedside care to leadership and travel nursing. If you’re in medical or support roles, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead clinical, administrative, and strategic medical services across multiple specialties. Great fit for an experienced physician leader who wants to shape standards of care and guide multidisciplinary teams.

Employer: Elara Caring

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation; benefits for eligible staff)

Provide speech therapy in patients’ homes with flexible PRN hours. Offers collaborative teams, continuing education, and strong benefits for those who move into full-time.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive; EDRP up to $200,000 for student loans + federal benefits

Lead a primary care section serving veterans while still seeing patients. Includes sign-on incentives, generous paid time off, pension, 401(k) match, and possible CME support.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Terre Haute, IN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,027–$2,228 per week

Night-shift Med-Surg travel role (3x12s) with day-one benefits, housing options or stipend, 401(k) match, and CEUs. Good for RNs with at least 1 year of experience and an IN or compact license.

Employer: Aya Healthcare

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Travel contract (13 weeks)

Pay: $2,692–$2,893 per week

Day-shift Cath Lab travel assignment (4x10s) in a 318-bed hospital. Includes premium weekly pay, strong benefits, housing support, and licensing/relocation reimbursements when applicable.

Employer: Synchrony Rehab (Trilogy Health Services)

Location: Cobblestone Crossings, Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Work under an OT to deliver rehab services in a senior care setting. Weekly pay, day-one benefits (health, dental, vision), student loan help, and a 401(k) match stand out here.

Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Cardiology

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based cardiology role open to RNs, LPNs, and CMAs. Day shift, no nights, with PTO starting day one, tuition reimbursement, and 403(b) match.

Employer: NEXTAFF

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Contract (12 weeks)

Salary: Not listed

Skilled nursing/long-term care contracts with day, evening, and night shifts available. Great if you want steady hours for 12 weeks and have an active Indiana CNA plus at least 1 year of LTC experience.

Employer: ABC Company

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: On-site

Pay: $16.00–$21.00 per hour

Support people with disabilities in daily living at home and in the community. Good fit if you’re compassionate, comfortable with hands-on care, and want paid orientation and training.

Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Quality Management

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, days

Salary: Not listed

Non-clinical, patient-facing role focused on complaints, grievances, and service recovery. Ideal if you like problem-solving, communication, and quality improvement in a hospital setting.

Employer: Home Instead (Klipsch Senior Care)

Location: Terre Haute and nearby towns

Type: Full-time (flexible shifts)

Pay: $13.50–$15.50 per hour (more for couples care)

Provide non-medical home care like companionship, personal care, errands, and dementia support. Paid training, flexible scheduling, and a very mission-driven, family-style culture.

Employer: Union Health – Union Medical Group Psychiatry

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient behavioral health clinic role open to CMAs and LPNs. Daytime hours, strong benefits, and a focus on patient education and mental health support.

Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Emergency Room

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: PRN (on-call), nights

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ER support role in a trauma, stroke, and chest pain center. Great entry point if you’re a CNA or willing to complete Union’s PCT training and want fast-paced experience.

Employer: Union Health – Union Hospital Acuity Adaptable Unit

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, days (7am–7:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

18-bed unit caring for patients from med/surg up to critical care. Good for RNs wanting broad acute-care experience, with PTO day one, tuition help, and 403(b) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers are growing and often have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.