Terre Haute’s healthcare offices are busy and hiring. If you like organized work, helping patients, and steady hours, these admin roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mental Health Association of Rochester

Mental Health Association of Rochester Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support an administration and clerical team to keep a mental health office running smoothly. You’ll manage schedules, records, and confidential files, greet visitors, and help with reporting and billing tasks.

Employer: Union Health

Location: Union Hospital – Terre Haute, IN

Type: Part-time, Day

Salary: Not listed (Union encourages candidates to ask directly)

Clerical role on a busy telemetry/medical-surgical unit. You’ll handle patient charts, phone calls, physician orders, and unit supplies while learning medical terminology, EHR systems, and hospital workflows.

Union offers PTO from day one, benefits, tuition reimbursement, 403b match, and career paths for part-time and full-time staff.

Employer: Union Health

Location: Union Medical Group – Fam Prac Northside, Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, Day (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed (Union encourages candidates to ask directly)

Front-desk role as the welcoming face for patients at a family practice clinic. You’ll greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits, verify insurance, handle payments, and help keep medical records up to date.

Union offers comprehensive benefits, PTO from day one, tuition reimbursement, 403b match, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—health systems often have similar openings across other units and clinics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.