🏭 Terre Haute Manufacturing: Multiple Openings on Night & 3rd Shift

Terre Haute’s plants are busy and hiring, especially for night and 3rd shift roles. If you like steady work, clear routines, and good benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Quality inspection role using CMMs to make sure aerospace parts meet strict specs. Comes with quarterly performance bonus (up to $1,300/quarter), 10% shift differential, healthcare on day one, 12 paid holidays, vacation after 30 days, tuition reimbursement, and a climate‑controlled facility. U.S. person status and ability to pass drug testing are required.

Employer: Amcor

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, 12‑hour night shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead a press department team to hit safety, quality, and production goals in a busy packaging plant. Role includes people leadership, problem‑solving, and continuous improvement, with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, paid time off, holidays, 401(k) with match, bonuses, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Maker's Pride

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (10:00 PM – 6:30 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role moving, storing, and loading materials with forklifts, pallet jacks, and handcarts in a manufacturing setting. Offers health/dental/vision, paid holidays and vacation, and bonus opportunities (referral, production, etc.). Must be able to lift up to 90 lbs (assisted) and work overtime as needed.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—night and 3rd shift roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.