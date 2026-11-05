💰 Several Accounting & Finance Openings in Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute has a small but steady stream of money-minded roles right now, especially in construction accounting and banking.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with numbers and details.

Employer: Thompson Thrift

Thompson Thrift Location: Terre Haute, IN (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help manage the money side of large multifamily construction projects. You’ll handle subcontractor payments, monthly billings, and project financial reports while working closely with project teams and vendors.

Good fit if you:

Have 3+ years in accounting or finance

in accounting or finance Like detailed work and tight deadlines

Want exposure to real estate development and construction

Employer: First Financial Bank NA

Location: Terre Haute, IN (On-site)

(On-site) Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Be the main contact for past-due mortgage and home equity accounts, helping customers get back on track. You’ll do phone outreach, track payments, and follow strict banking and compliance rules.

Good fit if you:

Have customer service, banking, or collections experience

Are calm, patient, and good at tough money conversations

Want strong benefits, PTO, and room to grow in banking

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.