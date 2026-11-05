🚌 Terre Haute Transportation Jobs: Multiple Local & OTR Openings

Terre Haute has a nice mix of driving work right now, from steady local routes to high-earning OTR gigs. If you’ve got a CDL (or solid delivery experience), there’s real money on the road.

Employer: Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC

Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, Over-the-Road (OTR)

Salary: Not listed

Drive a Class A CDL tractor-trailer on long-distance, multi-state routes hauling finished products and raw materials between company sites and customers. This is a good fit if you’re safety-focused, OK with overnight travel, and like working independently while keeping a clean truck and tight schedule.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Terre Haute, IN (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events—a niche OTR job that’s different from standard freight. Team owner operators get all miles paid (loaded & empty), a guaranteed minimum of $5,000/week worked, plus fuel price support and paid permits, tolls, and insurance; passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Culligan

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Likely Full-time, Local Route

Likely Salary: Not listed

Local water delivery route job, driving a company vehicle to homes and businesses with bottled water and coolers. You’ll build regular relationships with customers, handle deliveries, basic equipment checks, and payments—great if you want to be home daily and like customer service as much as driving. To apply, send your resume to steve@thculligan.com.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours, benefits, and routes are in each posting and may surprise you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.