🤝 Terre Haute Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Terre Haute has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few roles where your work really matters day to day.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults with developmental and complex needs in their daily lives, from personal care to community activities and life skills like budgeting and nutrition. Sevita highlights competitive pay, benefits for full-time staff (including 401(k) match), paid time off, and strong training and support so you can grow in the field.

Employer: Vigo County – CASA Program

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.86/hour

Advocate for abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system and serve as the dedicated CASA for the Family Recovery Court program. This role offers county benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, paid holidays, and more) and lets you work closely with kids, families, courts, and community agencies to keep children safe and supported.

Employer: Sevita

Sevita Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time (plus part-time/as-needed options mentioned)

(plus part-time/as-needed options mentioned) Salary: Not listed

Lead services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, overseeing site operations, staff schedules, and care plans while still providing some direct support. Sevita notes a full benefits package for full-time staff, 401(k) with company match, paid time off, and room to grow your career nationwide.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first wave of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.