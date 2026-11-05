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Terre Haute

🚧 Ohio Street one-lane restriction Nov 5–6, 2026

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvWZV_1Go2n9Xu00

🚧 Ohio Street down to one lane Nov 5–6

Ohio Street will be reduced to one lane for emergency work on the road and sewer.

  • Where: Ohio Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street
  • When: From Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, 8:00 AM through Friday, Nov 6, 2026, 4:00 PM
  • What: One-lane traffic only for road and sewer repairs
  • Who’s doing the work: Terre Haute Wastewater Utility (THWWU)
  • Important: No emergency through traffic will be allowed in this stretch during the restriction.

Plan a different route if you can, or give yourself extra time if you need to drive this part of Ohio Street.

Questions? Contact Chad Sappingfield at 812-244-5541.

More Info: Lane Restriction Notice &#8211; Ohio Street

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