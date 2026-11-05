🚧 Ohio Street one-lane restriction Nov 5–6, 2026

🚧 Ohio Street down to one lane Nov 5–6

Ohio Street will be reduced to one lane for emergency work on the road and sewer.

Where: Ohio Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street

Ohio Street, between and When: From Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, 8:00 AM through Friday, Nov 6, 2026, 4:00 PM

From through What: One-lane traffic only for road and sewer repairs

One-lane traffic only for Who’s doing the work: Terre Haute Wastewater Utility (THWWU)

Important: No emergency through traffic will be allowed in this stretch during the restriction.

Plan a different route if you can, or give yourself extra time if you need to drive this part of Ohio Street.

Questions? Contact Chad Sappingfield at 812-244-5541.