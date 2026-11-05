undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Terre Haute
🚧 Ohio Street one-lane restriction Nov 5–6, 2026
7 days ago
🚧 Ohio Street down to one lane Nov 5–6
Ohio Street will be reduced to one lane for emergency work on the road and sewer.
- Where: Ohio Street, between 5th Street and 6th Street
- When: From Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, 8:00 AM through Friday, Nov 6, 2026, 4:00 PM
- What: One-lane traffic only for road and sewer repairs
- Who’s doing the work: Terre Haute Wastewater Utility (THWWU)
- Important: No emergency through traffic will be allowed in this stretch during the restriction.
Plan a different route if you can, or give yourself extra time if you need to drive this part of Ohio Street.
Questions? Contact Chad Sappingfield at 812-244-5541.
More Info: Lane Restriction Notice – Ohio Street
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.