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Terre Haute
🛒 Terre Haute Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Terre Haute has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from local banks to big-box retail. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Client Relationship Specialist – Wealth & Trust
- Employer: The Hometown Savings Bank
- Location: Terre Haute, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $22.00/hour
- Highlights: Relationship-focused role working with wealth and trust clients. You’ll onboard new accounts, handle ongoing client check-ins, and help connect customers with other bank services. Great fit if you have 5+ years in banking/finance/trust and want strong benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement plan).
Customer Engagement Specialist
- Employer: The Hometown Savings Bank
- Location: Terre Haute, IN (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
- Highlights: Frontline role helping customers by phone, email, and in person. You’ll answer questions, do light sales, and support account needs. Good for someone with 2+ years customer service (call center a plus) who wants bank benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, on-the-job training).
Overnight Freight Team / Sales Floor
- Employer: Five Below
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Pay: Starting at $12.00/hour
- Highlights: Mix of stocking freight (including overnights) and helping customers on the sales floor. Active job with lots of movement, ladders, and lifting up to 25 lbs. Great entry role if you’re 16+, can work a flexible schedule, and want retail experience in a fun, fast-paced store.
Personal Shopper – Sam’s Club
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 4350 S US Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802
- Type: Likely hourly, part-time or full-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible shift premiums
- Highlights: You’ll pick and pack online orders, help members on the floor, and support membership sales. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, education benefits (Live Better U) and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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