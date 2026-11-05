🔧 Terre Haute building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

Terre Haute has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings, plants, and warehouses running smoothly.

Here are several building & grounds roles hiring in Terre Haute, IN:

Employer: KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC

KBS - Kellermeyer Bergensons Services, LLC Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour

Fast-paced warehouse cleaning role with a steady schedule (days/nights vary, weekends included). You’ll handle restroom and break area cleaning, sweeping, mopping, trash, and some deep cleaning. Full-time staff (30+ hours) get medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, Quick Pay, and discounts, plus possible pay bumps after 90 and 180 days at select sites.

Employer: Indiana State University

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time staff (non-exempt)

Pay: $20.71/hour

Schedule: Day shift 7:00am–3:00pm Mon–Fri, then rotating 12-hour shifts (days/nights) after ~100 days

Hands-on role keeping ISU’s central heating plant and utility systems running. You’ll inspect and repair boilers, pumps, steam lines, controls, and electrical equipment, and respond to plant emergencies. Comes with strong state benefits: sick leave, vacation, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, PERF retirement with ISU-paid contribution, TIAA auto-enroll, fee waivers for you and family, and long-term disability.

Employer: Indiana State University

Location: Reeve Hall Housing, Terre Haute, IN

Reeve Hall Housing, Terre Haute, IN Type: Full-time staff (non-exempt)

Pay: $13.94/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday 7:00am–3:30pm, with some mandatory weekends and overtime

Lead a small custodial team in a residence hall, keeping student spaces clean and safe. Work includes sweeping, mopping, cleaning shared bathrooms, trash removal, disinfecting, and entering work orders on a computer, plus training and coordinating staff. Includes the same ISU benefits: sick leave, vacation, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, PERF retirement, TIAA auto-enroll, and tuition discounts for you, your spouse, and kids.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.