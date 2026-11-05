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🍽️ Terre Haute Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Terre Haute’s food scene is busy and growing, from national chains to local dessert spots and community kitchens. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people and keeping guests well fed.
Bartender – Cheddar’s (Darden)
- Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Variable by location plus tips
Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and welcoming. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow with a big restaurant group.
Restaurant Manager – Applebee’s
- Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Franchisee: American Franchise Capital)
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (full benefits offered)
Lead front-of-house teams in a busy casual dining restaurant and help keep guests happy with their food and service. This role is great if you have 1+ year of restaurant manager experience and want medical, dental, vision, disability, meals, and retirement benefits.
Ice Cream Shop Manager – Sweetbound
- Employer: Sweetbound
- Location: Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00/hour + performance bonus
Run a local ice cream and dessert counter, from scooping and making shakes to leading a small team and handling inventory. Good fit if you have food-service experience, like evenings/weekends, and want to help grow a local dessert brand with employee discounts and paid time off.
Soup Kitchen Aide – Ryves Youth Center
- Employer: Catholic Charities Terre Haute
- Location: Ryves Youth Center, Terre Haute, IN
- Type: Part-time, hourly
- Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hour
Help prepare, serve, and clean up meals in a community soup kitchen that supports local families and youth. This is a hands-on role with afternoon/evening hours, 401(k), paid time off, and ServSafe support if you need certification.
If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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