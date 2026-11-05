🍽️ Terre Haute Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Terre Haute’s food scene is busy and growing, from national chains to local dessert spots and community kitchens. Here are several solid openings if you like working with people and keeping guests well fed.

Employer: Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen)

Darden (Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen) Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Variable by location plus tips

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area clean and welcoming. This role comes with weekly pay, flexible schedules, health benefits, dining discounts, and room to grow with a big restaurant group.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Franchisee: American Franchise Capital)

(Franchisee: American Franchise Capital) Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (full benefits offered)

Lead front-of-house teams in a busy casual dining restaurant and help keep guests happy with their food and service. This role is great if you have 1+ year of restaurant manager experience and want medical, dental, vision, disability, meals, and retirement benefits.

Employer: Sweetbound

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00/hour + performance bonus

Run a local ice cream and dessert counter, from scooping and making shakes to leading a small team and handling inventory. Good fit if you have food-service experience, like evenings/weekends, and want to help grow a local dessert brand with employee discounts and paid time off.

Employer: Catholic Charities Terre Haute

Location: Ryves Youth Center, Terre Haute, IN

Ryves Youth Center, Type: Part-time, hourly

Pay: $11.00–$13.00/hour

Help prepare, serve, and clean up meals in a community soup kitchen that supports local families and youth. This is a hands-on role with afternoon/evening hours, 401(k), paid time off, and ServSafe support if you need certification.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send your application soon—local spots tend to fill roles quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.