🏥 Terre Haute Healthcare: Multiple Flexible & Full-Time Roles

Terre Haute’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid options, from flexible side gigs to steady full-time work.

Employer: MSI

MSI Location: Terre Haute, IN (in‑home/mobile)

(in‑home/mobile) Type: 1099 Independent Contractor · PRN / As‑Needed

Salary: Paid per completed setup + mileage reimbursed

This is a side‑gig style role for licensed RTs. You pick up in‑home CPAP/BiPAP setups only when it fits your schedule—no vents, trachs, or on‑call, just focused sleep setups and patient teaching.

Employer: Slate Healthcare

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Travel assignment · 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8‑hour day shifts, Mon–Fri

Pay: $3,236 per week (package based on 40 hrs; details subject to confirmation)

Work with PET/CT and general nuclear medicine in a weekday schedule. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of experience and want strong pay plus experience with advanced imaging on a travel contract.

Employer: Octapharma Plasma

Location: Terre Haute, IN, US

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help screen donors, run plasmapheresis equipment, and process plasma products while keeping the center safe and compliant. Offers formal training, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement for those wanting a stable, growth‑minded role.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.