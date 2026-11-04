🍽️ Terre Haute Food & Hospitality: Multiple Front & Back of House Roles

Terre Haute’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly guests, and free or discounted food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Darden – LongHorn Steakhouse

Darden – LongHorn Steakhouse Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Variable by location + tips (exact rate not listed)

Pour drinks, chat with regulars, and help keep the bar area upbeat and welcoming. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and an app to swap shifts make this a solid fit if you want steady bar work with some flexibility.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (franchise location)

(franchise location) Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Be the first smile guests see as you greet, seat, and manage the front door flow. They’ll train you even if you’re new to restaurants, and offer meal discounts, flexible schedules, and a busy, social atmosphere.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Terre Haute, IN

Type: Part-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay (exact amount not listed) + same-day pay access

Work in the kitchen prepping, cooking, and plating classic comfort food with a team that moves fast. Perks include health insurance eligibility for part-timers, vacation time, 401(k) with match, stock purchase program, and a 35% discount on food and retail.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.