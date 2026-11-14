Aryna Sabalenka at the WTA Finals

Aryna Sabalenka has been forced to issue an apology after a major storm blew up around comments she appeared to make on court during her WTA Finals match against Ukrainian Elina Svitolina.

After crashing out of the tournament following a final set collapse against Svitolina, Sabalenka’s challenging 2026 season came to a shuddering halt.

Yet there was to be a final and unfortunate twist to the story, after cameras picked up the Belarusian’s comments as he frustrations boiled over

Some commentators interpreted Belarusian Sabalenka’s comments as an insult towards Svitolina or Ukrainians in general, but she has insisted the comments were not directed at her opponent.

A little over 24 hours after those comments caused such a stir, Sabalenka issued a statement to try and downplay the comments.

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“I want to clarify something from my recent match that has been circulating online,” she said.

“My comment was not directed at Elina. I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.

“That said, I should have handled my frustration differently, and I apologise to anyone I offended.

“Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

Sabalenka’s comments are likely to bring more eyes onto the story and prominent journalist Jon Wertheim was quick to give his pointed verdict on what needs to happen next.

“Lot of you writing about Sabalenka and the WTA,” said Wertheim.

“Now that she’s effectively confirmed those vile, indefensible remarks:

A) The WTA *MUST* fine her. (The code even alludes to obscene/derogatory remarks made to fans, not just officials and opponents).

B) The $$ should be earmarked to a Ukrainian charity.

It remains to be seen whether Sabalenka’s public apology for her comments will end this story or add fuel to the controversy, with WTA chiefs now certain to be under pressure to respond to a story that is attracting huge interest.

This is also a story certain to be raised again when Sabalenka returns to action, with her apology unlikely to be enough for some of her critics.

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