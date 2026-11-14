Holger Rune with Novak Djokovic inset

Holger Rune has outlined his main goals for 2027 and revealed advice he received from Novak Djokovic about his on-court mentality.

The Dane returned to the tour during Denmark’s Davis Cup tie against Bulgaria following an 11-month absence after rupturing his Achilles tendon at last year’s Stockholm Open.

Rune subsequently continued his comeback on the ATP Tour, reaching the quarter-finals in both Basel and Stockholm.

He is currently ranked outside the world’s top 400 but will be eligible for direct entry into the Australian Open main draw thanks to his protected ranking of world No 14, which he can use for his first nine tournaments after returning from injury.

Most recently, he withdrew from his Stockholm quarter-final after experiencing discomfort in his hamstring. However, he was quick to ease concerns, saying: “I had a minor hamstring injury yesterday, and I don’t want to risk anything by playing today. I want to start next season healthy. See you soon. Thanks for your support.”

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Having spent almost a year away from the sport, Rune will be keen to make the most of his off-season training and begin the new campaign in the best possible form.

His first event of 2027 will be the United Cup, where Denmark are set to face Canada and Italy in the mixed-team competition.

“My goal for next season is to get back to where I belong, which is in the top five,” he commented during an interview with SpilXperten.

“If I make it into the top five, qualifying for the ATP Finals will take care of itself, and my goal will always be to win Grand Slam titles every year. That will never change.

“If I do some of the things mentally that I’ve done this week, I’m pretty confident that I can give myself a really good chance of getting there.”

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Rune also revealed advice he received from 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, with the Serb suggesting that he should not feel the need to hide his fiery personality on court.

“The outbursts is something I intend to stick with. That is a part of me,” he added.

“As long as my outbursts don’t affect my tennis, then it’s fine. I don’t think they do. I’m pretty quick to refocus, but of course, they mustn’t affect my game.

“Djokovic put it very well once when he said to me that it’s okay to show emotions. Some people simply show more emotions than others, but as long as you can get over them relatively quickly and they don’t affect your game, then it’s fine.”

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