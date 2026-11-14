Madison Keys looks on.

Madison Keys has confirmed that she is planning to return to WTA Tour action in 2027 following her TV punditry and commentary debut at this year’s WTA Finals.

Keys has impressed many while working for Sky Sports and Tennis Channel during the year-end championships in Indian Wells, offering engaging insight as both a pundit and co-commentator in Indian Wells over the past week.

The 31-year-old is currently 19th in the world rankings and achieved a 35-15 win-loss record in 2026, most notably defeating Tatjana Maria to claim the Eastbourne Open title in June.

However, the American has not been in action since an agonising defeat in the third round of the US Open in September, spurning a 5-0 lead in the deciding set before falling to qualifier Zheng Qinwen.

After choosing to skip the Asian swing and following the surprise announcement of her TV debut, some questions arose around Keys’ long-term future in tennis.

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However, speaking on The Big Tpodcast, Keys confirmed that she would be in action next season.

“Yes, I’m getting ready,” said Keys, when asked by Brad Gilbert about her plans.

“I decided after the US Open that I just needed to take a little break. It’s been a very long — I’m going to age myself — 17 years that I’ve had on tour.

“So, I just wanted to take a little break, but I’m very much looking forward to 2027 and everyone will see me back at the tennis tournaments in my normal clothes instead of actually looking put together.”

Keys’ 2026 season was largely consistent, reaching the fourth round of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon before her run to the third round of the US Open.

Her first tournament of 2027 is yet to be confirmed but she will likely hope to recapture the form she displayed in 2025, when she memorably claimed her first Grand Slam title.

The American stunned the tennis world with an epic run to the Australian Open title that season, beating Elena Rybakina, Elina Svitolina, Iga Swiatek, and Aryna Sabalenka on her way to the title.

That run helped Keys reach a career-high of world No 5 in February 2025 and she ultimately qualified for the 2025 WTA Finals, her first appearance at the event since 2016.

Keys has won 11 WTA titles during her career and, outside of her Australian Open triumph, is a former US Open finalist, French Open semi-finalist, and Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

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