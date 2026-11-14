Iga Swiatek in action

Iga Swiatek has claimed that comments from “mean and judgy” journalists hurt her more than reactions and comments from tennis fans.

World No 9 Swiatek is one of the most successful tennis players of her era, with the 25-year-old having spent 125 weeks as the WTA world No 1 alongside winning six Grand Slam singles titles.

The Pole has won 26 total singles titles across her career, most recently defeating Elena Rybakina to win the Canadian Open title in August — the 12th WTA 1000 title of her career.

However, that turned out to be her only title in what proved to be a challenging 2026 season.

This proved to be Swiatek’s first season without a Grand Slam title since 2021, with her current ranking of ninth also her lowest year-end finish in five years.

Having competed at the top of the women’s game for over half a decade, the Pole has faced plenty of scrutiny in the media, and the dip in her results this season was noted by many observers.

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Many tennis fans on social media also discussed Swiatek’s relative struggles over the past twelve months, though the former world No 1 has now revealed she finds criticism from journalists and media figures more hurtful.

“If I were a fan of someone, I would also be disappointed if they lost early and I didn’t have the chance to see them play,” said Swiatek, speaking on the What’s the Point? podcast with Winter Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

“Most of the things fans do or say don’t bother me at all. The only thing that hurts me a bit more is maybe when the journalists are being mean and judgy, and the experts that are supposed to be experts but they’re not really. They’ve never been on tour, or they’ve never been on a tennis tournament.”

She added: “This is quite painful because I know that they create these opinions that are then read by fans, and the fans might believe. And this is false narratives that they have the control over.

“So, I can totally understand the negative comments, like, from the fans. But from people that are supposed to know something about the sport, if they do, like, too many mean things, it’s not right for me.”

Swiatek last competed at the WTA 1000 Wuhan Open in October, reaching the semi-final before tasting defeat to compatriot and eventual champion Maja Chwalinska.

The Pole then withdrew from both the Ningbo Open and Pan Pacific Open, choosing to end her season rather than try to qualify and compete at the WTA Finals, which are currently taking place in Indian Wells.

She will return to WTA Tour action at the Brisbane International in early January, choosing to compete at the WTA 500 event rather than represent Poland at the United Cup.

Swiatek has been a regular at the United Cup in recent years and was part of the Poland team that won the title in 2026, though Chwalinska will be the nation’s lead singles player next season.

After Brisbane, the 25-year-old will compete at the Australian Open, where she will look to win her seventh Grand Slam title and complete the Career Grand Slam.

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