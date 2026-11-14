Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev has given himself more breathing space at the top of the rankings despite not even playing a match this week.

The German topped the rankings for the first time in his career earlier this month, as the US Open champion overtook the injured Jannik Sinner at the top of the pile.

Despite losing his Paris Masters opener, his slender 100-point buffer over Sinner has ballooned to 1,400 ranking points as the 1,500 points the Italian earned by winning last year’s ATP Finals have come off.

French Open champion Zverev fell in the group stages of that competition in 2025, and therefore loses 200 points for his one round-robin win, while beaten finalist Carlos Alcaraz loses 1,000 points of his own.

That puts him 1,850 points behind Sinner but just 930 points ahead of world No 4 Ben Shelton, who has just started working with Alcaraz’s former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero.

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There are no changes in the rankings from one to eight, but just below there, Taylor Fritz has muscled his way into ninth after winning the Stockholm Open.

The 29-year-old beat Thiago Agustin Tirante in the Swedish capital on Saturday, as the American ended the regular season on a high.

He started the week in 10th but has risen one place, as has Rafael Jodar, who is set to play in the ATP Finals for the first time. As a result, Alex De Minaur drops two places to 11th.

Elsewhere, Jiri Lehecka, Jakub Mensik, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina are all up one spot as a result of Felix Auger-Aliassime’s ATP Finals run last year (semi-finals) coming off.

The Canadian is down to 17th after being fourth in the world earlier this year. Further down the rankings, Tirante is up four positions after his final run in Stockholm, and Aleksandr Shevchenko jumps seven places to 100th.

Incidentally, here are the live ATP rankings before the ATP Finals start on Sunday.

1. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 9,350

2. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 7,960

3. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 6,100

4. Ben Shelton, United States – 5,170

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,820

6. Flavio Cobolli, Italy – 3,680

7. Arthur Fils, France – 3,625

8. Frances Tiafoe, United States – 3,390

9. Taylor Fritz, United States – 3,300 (+1)

10. Rafael Jodar, Spain – 3,234 (+1)

11. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 3,170 (-2)

12. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 2,940

13. Tommy Paul, United States – 2,925

14. Jiri Lehecka, Czechia – 2,540 (+1)

15. Jakub Mensik, Czechia – 2,500 (+1)

16. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 2,500 (+1)

17. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 2,475 (-3)

18. Casper Ruud, Norway – 2,435

19. Brandon Nakashima, United States – 2,360

20. Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina – 2,220

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