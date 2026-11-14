Rafael Jodar applauds after his match

Rafael Jodar has revealed his mindset ahead of his highly anticipated debut at the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals, describing his qualification for the prestigious tournament as a ‘dream’.

The Spaniard has defied all expectations in 2026, becoming the player to reach the world’s top 10 in the shortest time following his ATP Tour debut. Jodar achieved the feat in just 287 days, beating Gustavo Kuerten’s previous record of 490 days.

His remarkable rise has been highlighted by a run to the final of the Shanghai Masters, a semi-final appearance at the Montreal Masters, and a quarter-final showing at the French Open.

Jodar also claimed his maiden ATP Tour title at the ATP 250 event in Marrakech, defeating Marco Trungelliti in the final.

“I think it’s been a year in which everything has happened very quickly,” he stated during an interview with the ATP Tour’s Spanish website.

“At the same time, I think that by playing so many tournaments, travelling so much and playing against the best players in the world, I haven’t really had time to take it all in.

“I think I’ve handled it in the best way possible. I have a group of people around me who want the best for me in both the good and bad moments, and they have been with me since I was little.”

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At just 20 years old, Jodar will now turn his attention to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will make his debut at the prestigious season-ending event.

The Spaniard has been drawn in the John McEnroe Group alongside top seed Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, and fellow debutant Arthur Fils.

In the Ivan Lendl Group, Carlos Alcaraz leads the way, with Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, and Frances Tiafoe completing the eight-player field.

Each player will contest three round-robin matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Last year, Jannik Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the final. However, a knee injury forced the Italian to end his 2026 season early.

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Jodar has insisted that he feels ‘no pressure’ ahead of his opening match against Zverev, but is determined to ‘learn a lot and gain experience’ throughout the tournament.

“I’m looking at this week as a reward for all the points I’ve earned throughout the year. I’m very happy to be here and to share these matches with the best players in the world,” he added.

“These are the best players in the world. They have won titles this season, which means they are playing tennis at the highest level.

“When you’re young and you look at the best players, you dream of being able to play against them and, one day, compete in tournaments like this.”

“I don’t have any pressure,” he continued.

“As I’ve said, I’ll treat it as a reward for how well the year has gone and I’ll try to do my best. The format helps because it gives me three matches where I can play against great opponents, learn a lot and gain experience that will help me in the future.”

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