Jannik Sinner with Lorenzo Musetti inset

Lorenzo Musetti believes that compatriot and “true professional” Jannik Sinner will have successfully managed his ongoing injury concerns ahead of a likely return to action in 2027.

World No 2 Sinner has been sidelined since July due to a right knee injury, having not played since he defeated Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final to successfully defend the title at the All England Club.

The Italian withdrew from the entirety of the hard court summer, including the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open, and later announced that he would miss the Asian and European indoor swings, calling time on his season.

Sinner is currently set to return to court at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Riyadh in late December, with a potential return to official action at the Australian Open in January 2027.

His return to fitness and injury struggles have become a key talking point in recent months, though he is far from the only ATP Tour player to struggle with injury this season.

Among those affected by injury this year has been Musetti, who was forced to retire in his Australian Open quarter-final versus Novak Djokovic, and then miss both the French Open and Wimbledon this summer.

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Musetti was able to successfully manage his own return from injury, and won his third ATP Tour title at the Lyon Open in October — his first tour-level triumph in four years.

And, the Italian is now backing compatriot Sinner to have correctly managed his own physical concerns ahead of his return.

“I think we saw this year that a lot of top players have been dealing with injuries, which is always a tough situation,” said Musetti, speaking to Bolavip.

“Everyone would love to have Jannik back, so I am wishing him all the best, and then we will see when he returns to the court.

“I am pretty sure that he knows the way to come back. He is a true professional and knows how to deal with the situation. It is no secret that he has been kind of conservative, simply because he didn’t want to rush anything, because he is still looking at the many years he has left on the Tour.”

Musetti reached the semi-final of the Stockholm Open this week but his season is not over year, with the 24-year-old set to be a part of Italy’s Davis Cup Finals squad in Bologna.

Italy have lifted the Davis Cup title for the past three seasons with Sinner a key part of those victories in 2023 and 2024, though he did not contest the Finals in 2025.

The five-time Grand Slam champion will not compete at the 2026 Davis Cup Finals due to his injury, though Musetti is confident that his nation will still be able to claim a fourth consecutive title.

Musetti commented: “Well, it is a pity not to have Jannik on the team for the Davis Cup Finals, because he is probably the best player in the world, especially on that surface. It’s a pity in general not to have him on the Tour, because he is the leader of the Tour.

“We still have a strong group of players, so I have high expectations. We never give up, which will be the key to win the Davis Cup again. All the guys in the team will do their best to defend the title and make the fans happy on our home soil.”

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