WTA Tour doubles player Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

WTA Tour doubles star Nicole Melichar-Martinez is set for a long spell on the sidelines after confirming she had sustained an ACL injury while competing at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells.

Doubles world No 8 Melichar-Martinez and partner Cristina Bucsa were seeded fourth in the doubles draw at the year-end championships, and faced second seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in a crucial tie on Friday night.

With one win and one loss for each pair across the previous two stages of round-robin action, the winning players were ensured of a semi-final spot while the losing doubles pair would see their season draw to close.

The match came to an unfortunate ending when Siniakova and Townsend were leading 6-2, 4-2, with Melichar-Martinez slipping and falling to the ground mid-point.

All of Bucsa, Siniakova, and Townsend stayed with Melichar-Martinez as she received treatment, and there were initially encouraging signs when the 33-year-old was able to walk off court after retiring from the contest.

However, the American has now confirmed in a statement on Instagram that she has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament tear, an injury that is likely to see her miss several months of the upcoming 2027 season.

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She wrote: “Leaving 2026 with a Bang, but not the kind you would wish for.

“Unfortunately in the match last night I felt my knee buckle inwards, and today the MRI confirmed a fully torn ACL along with some other damage. Needless to say I’ll be out for a while.

“One of my favorite quotes is “everything bad is good for something” so I do look forward to the good things that come along with this difficult injury. Life works in mysterious ways. It’s not easy to be positive, especially with uncertainty, but I am trying to be positive even through the occasional negative thoughts.

“I want to thank everyone for your messages and overwhelming support, especially to the @wta medical team and to my husband @carlosemartinezcoach and parents.

“I’m sorry to Cristina we had to finish our great year this way… but I’m proud of our run and of our fight. Thank you for supporting team #TomandJerry this year.

“I’ll keep you posted on my recovery. Thank you again.”

Injury brings a disappointing end to what has been a strong season for Melichar-Martinez, who won two WTA Tour doubles titles in 2026.

The American partnered Liudmila Samsonova to lift the WTA 500 Stuttgart Open title back in April, while she and Bucsa lifted the WTA 500 title together at the Guadalajara Open together in September — the 20th WTA Tour doubles title of her career.

A two-time women’s doubles Grand Slam finalist and a former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, Melichar-Martinez was making her fifth appearance at the WTA Finals this year.

She finished runner-up alongside Ellen Perez in Cancun in 2023, beaten by Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva, while she was a semi-finalist alongside Demi Schuurs in 2021 and Perez in 2024.

The semi-final line-up at this years event will see second seeds Siniakova and Townsend face top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani, while third seeds Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic will face eighth seeds Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

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