Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz with an inset of Toni Nadal

Toni Nadal has backed Ben Shelton to become an even more dangerous rival under new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, while predicting an ‘interesting’ 2027 season and assessing the challenges facing Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, and Alexander Zverev.

This year marked a break from the dominance that had characterised the two seasons preceding it.

Heading into the French Open, Alcaraz and Sinner had won the previous nine Grand Slam titles between them. However, Zverev ended that run by claiming his maiden major title, with defending champion Alcaraz absent through injury.

At Wimbledon, Sinner successfully defended his title, but Zverev’s run to the final was another significant storyline. The German had never previously progressed beyond the last 16 at the tournament.

Two months later, Sinner withdrew from the US Open through injury, while Alcaraz returned to the competition. The Spaniard fell to Shelton in an epic five-set quarter-final, while Zverev reached the final and claimed his second Grand Slam title in three majors.

Despite his success, Toni Nadal – uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal – still considers Alcaraz and Sinner to be ahead of the German.

“Carlos and Jannik Sinner are a little ahead of the rest,” he said during an interview with Spanish outlet SPORT.

“It is clear that, when the first two are injured – as has happened this year, first with Carlos and then with Sinner – the door opens so that other players can benefit from those absences.”

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While Alcaraz has recovered from his wrist problems, Sinner has been unable to guarantee his fitness for the Australian Open in January.

However, Nadal was full of praise for Zverev, having shared a 10-day stint with the German at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor following the grass-court season.

“[He is] A great player and I think that the fact that this year he has already achieved two Grand Slam victories, one of them with Carlos in competition, will give a boost to his career,” he commented.

“I’m sure next year he will be a player to count on in the big tournaments.”

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Nadal also gave his verdict on Juan Carlos Ferrero joining Shelton’s coaching team, with the partnership set to begin at the upcoming Nitto ATP Finals.

Ferrero, a former world No 1 and French Open champion, coached Alcaraz from 2019 until the end of the 2025 season, when contract negotiations broke down.

Shelton will retain his father, Bryan, as a second coach.

“Obviously, for Shelton it is a very good choice to have Juan Carlos Ferrero,” Nadal said.

“In addition to being a great player, he has been with Carlos for a long time and knows where to do him a little damage.

“I also think that, because of his mentality, he can be of great help to the American. Shelton has great potential: a great serve, a good mentality and forehand. It lacks a little order, and I think that is, above all, what Juan Carlos is going to contribute. So he will be an even more dangerous rival next year.

“He is a young player who can put Carlos, Sinner and Zverev in trouble. So we will have an interesting tennis season.”

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