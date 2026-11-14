Brad Gilbert has questioned Aryna Sabalenka's coaching setup

Brad Gilbert believes that Aryna Sabalenka may need to make some coaching changes to her team following her WTA Finals exit.

Sabalenka’s troubled season came to a disappointing end on Friday as she lost to Elina Svitolina in three sets to exit the competition at the round-robin stage.

Following the 28-year-old’s US Open final defeat to Elena Rybakina, who took the No 1 ranking off her in the process, Sabalenka has lost four of her last five matches.

The four-time major winner has fallen to No 3 in the world after being leapfrogged by Mirra Andreeva at the season-ending tournament in Indian Wells, and many are questioning where Sabalenka goes from here.

Earlier this week, it emerged that the Belarusian had stopped working with compatriot and former top-20 player Max Mirnyi prior to the WTA Finals.

More Aryna Sabalenka News

Aryna Sabalenka’s rankings drop confirmed as her WTA Finals prize money & points are revealed

Elina Svitolina highlights big change in Aryna Sabalenka’s game after WTA Finals win

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

While he has left, head coach Anton Dubrov, who has worked with the former world No 1 since 2020, and performance coach Jason Stacy remain.

But amid Sabalenka’s troubles, which include not winning a title since lifting the Miami Open trophy back in late March and going slamless for the first time since the 2023 season, former world No 4 Gilbert thinks a shake-up of her team is required.

The American, who has coached Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff among others, even said that Miryni should have perhaps been promoted to the head coach role after joining the team in the summer of 2025.

He said on The Big T podcast, “I think the biggest thing for this off-season is going to be the serve, and I do feel all of a sudden the forehand, which I do think is her best shot, has been letting her down a lot.

“I think she might need some changes to her team. I heard she let Max Mirnyi go. I would have promoted him to head coach.

“She’s got some hard questions to figure out this off season to figure out to start the year very positively because she’s played well Down Under (at the Australian Open) the last few years.”

Sabalenka’s loss to Svitolina ended a four-year streak where she has reached the semi-finals of the WTA Finals. The world No 3 is yet to win this trophy and ends the year with a 47-11 record.

READ MORE: Aryna Sabalenka warned she’s ‘lost her identity’ after defeat at the WTA Finals