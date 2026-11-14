Taylor Fritz and Thiago Agustin Tirante in the Stockholm Open final

Taylor Fritz withstood a fierce comeback from Thiago Agustin Tirante to secure the Stockholm Open title in three thrilling sets on Saturday.

Fritz started the contest on the front foot, breaking Tirante’s serve in the fourth game as he roared into a 4-1 lead.

Despite going up 40-0 at 5-2 down, the Argentine, who was playing in his first ATP Tour title, was reeled back in, and Fritz took the opening set 6-2 after 33 minutes.

The American had chances to go up an early break in the second set but the 6ft 5in player was unable to press home his advantage.

And that would come back to haunt him as, out of nowhere, Tirante broke serve in the seventh game and went on to force a decider at The Royal Tennis Hall.

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Fritz, who had 11 titles to his name but had lost five of his last six finals, was searching for his first triumph indoors, after losing in Lyon and Dallas earlier this year.

After being in control for the first set and a half, the momentum seemed to be with the 25-year-old as the match wore on. Indeed, Tirante’s booming serve and forehand were causing all sorts of problems.

The underdog twice had to serve to stay in the match, something he did in impressive fashion, as both players headed to a deciding tiebreak.

After playing a number of excellent points to go a mini-break up, a succession of errors crept into Tirante’s game, as Fritz earned three championship points.

He only needed one though, as the former world No 4 won a gripping match 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3) to claim the 12th title of his career.

The result saw Fritz pocket 250 ranking points for his efforts this week, as he climbed back up to ninth in the world. Barring any late call-ups to the ATP Finals, where he is an alternate, he ends the year on 3,300 ranking points.

Tirante, on the other hand, earns 165 ranking points and is up to 47th in the world – five spots off his career-best. He ends 2026 on 1,197 points and earns £53,561 for finishing runner-up, while Fritz pockets £91,824.

Stockholm Open breakdown:

First round: 0 points – €7,755 (£6,470)

Second round: 25 points – €12,695 (£10,592)

Quarter-finals: 50 points – €21,865 (£18,243)

Semi-finals: 100 points – €37,735 (£31,484)

Finalist: 165 points – €64,195 (£53,561)

Winner: 250 points – €110,055 (£91,824)

GO DEEPER: Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur set for $156,000 payday without playing a single match